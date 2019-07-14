Woman, 2 toddlers die in fiery crash with semi; 7 others injured

A fatal crash involving five vehicles closed down eastbound I-465 at Keystone for several hours July 14, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and two toddlers died and seven people were taken to area hospitals Sunday after a semi driver crashed into six cars and a truck on Interstate 465, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

It happened around noon Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near mile marker 33 at Keystone Avenue when a 57-year-old driver of a semi carrying metal shelving plowed into stopped traffic at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the semi said a white car cut in front of him, slammed on its brakes and sped away, causing him to brake and hit the cars in front of him. Witnesses at the scene told authorities the semi driver failed to see traffic was stopped and hit the vehicles in front of him.

The first car struck by the semi burst into flames, witnesses told IFD. Authorities believe a woman and two toddlers were in that car.

Then the semi hit two other cars, overturned a truck with a trailer and pinned a car against the interstate shoulder, dragging it 300 yards before hitting two more cars, according to IFD.

Crews from Indianapolis, Carmel and Pike Township fire departments responded to the scene, which included a debris field three-quarters of a mile long, IFD said.

In all, seven adults were taken to area hospitals — two in serious condition and five in good condition. The driver of the semi was treated for a minor abrasion at the scene, IFD said.

All lanes of traffic on parts of eastbound I-465 Sunday afternoon were expected to be closed until at least 6 p.m. following the crash.

(Provided Photo/INDOT)

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash. They initially reported that one person in the first car had died.