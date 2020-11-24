Woman, 34, struck, killed in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A woman is dead after being hit by a tractor trailer in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, deputies were called to the 10000 block of South US 31 for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Once on the scene, deputies learned that 34-year-old Amberly Napier had been hit and killed by a tractor trailer headed north, according to BCSO.

A witness told deputies that Napier was in the northbound travel portion of the lane when she was hit.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the deadly crash.

The investigation into the fatal incident continues.