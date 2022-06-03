Local

Woman arrested after man hit, killed by car in front of Indianapolis bar

IMPD patrol cars at the scene where a man was hit and killed by a car in a bar parking lot. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in custody after a man was hit and killed by a car outside a bar on Indy’s north side.

Online jail records show that 26-year-old Gaylyn J. Morris, of Indianapolis, has been booked on a preliminary charge of murder for the Friday morning incident at Tilly’s Pub.

Police responded to the pub, which is just off 82nd Street, at around 12:30 a.m. and found a man partially trapped beneath a black Chevrolet Impala, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man died at the scene. Police have not shared his identity.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer is asking anyone who saw what happened to reach out to investigators.

“I’m quite sure, since this is a pub and grill and it is late at night, that there are quite a few people who were here that left the scene because they didn’t want to get involved,” Weilhammer said. “This is where we do need them to get involved, and call us, and get us any information they saw regarding this.”

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475.