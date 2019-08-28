Woman arrested for armed robberies in Howard, Hancock counties

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to armed robberies in Howard and Hancock counties, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said their investigation began after being dispatched on Aug. 17 around 4 a.m. to the Village Pantry in the 3600 block of West Sycamore Street in Kokomo. Deputies were responding to a call of an armed robbery.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were informed that a black woman entered the convenience store wearing a mask, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded both cash and lottery tickets. The female suspect then fled the scene in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty.

While working on the case, deputies received information that an armed robbery took place on Aug. 16 at a McDonald’s in Hancock County. Both the suspect and vehicle in that robbery were very similar to the armed robbery in Howard County.

Then, deputies said, on Aug. 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Tere McCall, who had ties to the Kokomo area.

According to deputies, Hancock County sheriff’s detectives learned that McCall, who had abandoned her home was preparing to leave the state.

Detectives were able to track McCall down to an apartment complex in the Indianapolis area where she was taken into custody.

She had been transported to the Hancock County Jail. She faces preliminary charges for armed robbery and theft.