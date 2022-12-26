Local

Woman arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into downtown Indy canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigid cold water.

At 11:02 p.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a car that was driven into the canal with witnesses attempting to help. Upon arrival, IFD Divers entered the water and confirmed no one was inside the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Biankia Gleason, 33, drove her car onto the canal and broke through the ice plunging into the frigid cold water, according to a news release. Gleason told firefighters her GPS took her onto the canal, in the area of the Colts Canal Playspace off of Saint Clair Street.

Gleason went down the embankment, through the park and onto the canal heading north. She continued driving down the canal until she came to the dead end at 10th Street where she decided to turn around headed south.

Her car broke through the ice before getting to New York St. Gleason made it out of the car with the help of people nearby and waited in the lobby at a nearby hotel. She was later checked my medics and was taken to Eskenzi hospital.

After further investigation, police arrested Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department

A video that has now gone viral, caught the incident on camera. Take a look below.