Woman arrested for OWI after crashing into downtown post office

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 12:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 06:37 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after crashing a vehicle into a downtown post office, according to a police report. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the U.S. Post Office located at Michigan and Meridian streets. 

News 8 photojournalists reported that the car was entirely inside the post office, which had closed at 1 p.m., according to the post office website. 

The vehicle involved was a 2014 Jeep, and the woman faces a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated, the police report said. 

The report did not indicate that anyone was injured in the incident. 

 

