Woman arrested for OWI after crashing into downtown post office A woman crashed her Jeep into the U.S. Post Office at Michigan and Meridian streets on June 15, 2019. (WISH Photo/Shawn Pierce) [ + - ] A woman crashed her Jeep into the U.S. Post Office at Michigan and Meridian streets on June 15, 2019. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley) [ + - ] A woman crashed her Jeep into the U.S. Post Office at Michigan and Meridian streets on June 15, 2019. (WISH Photo/Shawn Pierce) [ + - ] A woman crashed her Jeep into the U.S. Post Office at Michigan and Meridian streets on June 15, 2019. (WISH Photo/Shawn Pierce) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after crashing a vehicle into a downtown post office, according to a police report.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the U.S. Post Office located at Michigan and Meridian streets.

News 8 photojournalists reported that the car was entirely inside the post office, which had closed at 1 p.m., according to the post office website.

The vehicle involved was a 2014 Jeep, and the woman faces a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated, the police report said.

The report did not indicate that anyone was injured in the incident.