Woman arrested for OWI after crashing into downtown post office
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after crashing a vehicle into a downtown post office, according to a police report.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the U.S. Post Office located at Michigan and Meridian streets.
News 8 photojournalists reported that the car was entirely inside the post office, which had closed at 1 p.m., according to the post office website.
The vehicle involved was a 2014 Jeep, and the woman faces a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated, the police report said.
The report did not indicate that anyone was injured in the incident.