Woman battling cancer helps homeless for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Despite her own personal challenges, Kelli McLaughlin, is doing something special for Indy’s most vulnerable population.

McLaughlin, the owner of Clothes For a Cause, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October. She’s not letting that stop her from giving back this Christmas.

Last year, she created the Hoosier Humanity Project. The project is when a group of volunteers pay it forward by delivering packaged gifts to Indy’s homeless population. The gifts contain blankets, hats, scarves and gloves, hygiene products and handmade Christmas cards made by girl scout troops.

“If anything, I think brain cancer has reconfirmed what I think my purpose is here on Earth,” explained McLaughlin. “We need to make it a better place. Nobody knows how long they have, regardless if they have cancer or another disease. While we’re here, make it count. Make it a better place. To me, that’s what the Hoosier Humanity Project is all about.”

McLaughlin and volunteers made 250 boxes full of gifts and delivered to Wheeler Missions women shelter.

Her goal is to expand the Hoosier Humanity Project to other communities and states within five years.