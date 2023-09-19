Woman bicyclist dies in Anderson crash

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 27-year-old bicyclist died Monday night in a collision with a sedan, Anderson police say.

Selena Lorenzana, of Anderson, died in the crash just after 10:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of University Boulevard and State Road 9, also known as Scatterfield Road. That’s in a commercial area a few blocks east of Anderson University.

Aaron Thomas, 29, of Anderson, was driving north in a Ford sedan and hit the bicyclist who was going east through the intersection. Thomas contacted 911 and cooperated with crash investigators.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to contact Sgt. Nick Durr at (765) 648-6660.

The fatality was the third involving a bicyclist in Anderson this year, police say.