Bystander jumps in to help woman who crashed car into water

Vehicle submerged in water at a pond at Chelsea Villa Apartments. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a woman drove her vehicle into a pond, a bystander dove in after her to help her get back to land.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman drove her vehicle into a pond at Chelsea Village Apartments, near the intersection of Chelsea Village Drive and Emily Drive, early Saturday morning.

IFD said the woman was able to get herself out of the car. Halfway to the shore, a bystander went into the water to help the woman get to safety.

Medics treated both the woman and the bystander for hypothermia.

IFD’s divers began to search the vehicle and the water, but say nobody else was involved in the incident.

Officials do not believe that the woman was intoxicated.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the accident.