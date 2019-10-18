Woman critically injured in fire on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire on the city’s near north side.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 1400 block of Lynn Drive East, near 16th and MLK streets, around 6:40 p.m. Friday.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital and was able to talk but in critical condition, said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith. She suffered from smoke inhalation, Reith said.

Crews believe the fire started in the attic space but had not determined the cause on Friday night.

No one else appeared to be injured in the fire, Reith said.