Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash near W. 79th St./N. Meridian St.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle collision near the city’s north side.

Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. 79th St. and N. Meridian Ave. on a report of a personal injury crash. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult female in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a head-on collision occurred between the woman’s vehicle and a truck. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. It is unknown if the truck driver was injured in the collision.

This is the second fatal crash to occur on Thursday. The first crash occurred on the city’s west side near Avon.