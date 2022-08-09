Local

Woman dead after being ejected from SUV in east side crash

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash left a woman dead and three kids injured on the city’s east side on Monday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of E. 21st Street. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 39-year-old Joellen Vazquez-Cervantes.

After investigating the crash, police say a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on E. 21st Street and lost control on the road. They say it hit a curb on the north side of the street and flipped over. The SUV hit a vehicle parked in a driveway, continued west through a yard, and hit the front porch of a residence, police say.

Police say Cervantes was ejected out the SUV. Once medical aid arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Three kids in the vehicle had minor injuries, and were taken to Riley Hospital, police say.