Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Morgan County

Woman dead after being struck by car in Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Morgan County on Saturday morning, according to Morgan County officials.

At 4:42 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 6500 block of State Road 252 on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Deputies arrived and found an injured adult female.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Victoria Johnson, 33, of Martinsville.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Johnson stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this incident.