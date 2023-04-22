Search
Woman dead after vehicle accident on U.S. 421

by: Jay Adkins
Zionsville, Ind. (WISH) — At 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Zionsville Police Department officers were dispatched on a report of a person walking in the roadway in the area of U.S. 421 near Willow Road.

Police arrived and located a vehicle that had been involved in an accident. While investigating the accident, police located a semi-conscious woman just off the roadway nearby.

The woman, later identified as Dionna Scott, 42, of Indianapolis, was found semi-conscious with labored breathing. The Zionsville Fire Department transported Scott to St. Vincent Hospital, where she died.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

