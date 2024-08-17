Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Woman dead, another critical after two-vehicle crash near Broad Ripple

Woman dead, another seriously hurt after crash

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s north side near broad ripple on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 62nd and North Meridian. Police say a sedan traveling south struck a passenger van going east. Medics transported the drivers of both vehicles to a local hospital. The woman driving the sedan later died. IMPD says the other driver is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Riki Eaton sentenced to 66...
Crime Watch 8 /
Heat sensors help IU researchers...
Local News /
Carmel officials introduce Team Bounceback...
Local News /
Pharmacist blamed for deaths in...
National News /
Women of Fishers Police Department...
Multicultural News /
Southport mayor defends decision to...
I-Team 8 /
Bridging cultures with IU’s Haitian...
Multicultural News /
IMPD honors fallen Officer Jake...
I-Team 8 /