Woman dead, another critical after two-vehicle crash near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on the city’s north side near broad ripple on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 62nd and North Meridian. Police say a sedan traveling south struck a passenger van going east. Medics transported the drivers of both vehicles to a local hospital. The woman driving the sedan later died. IMPD says the other driver is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.