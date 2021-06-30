Local

Woman died in ‘pedestrian struck’ accident, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 59-year-old woman died in a “pedestrian struck” accident early Wednesday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3700 block of West 10th Street for an injured person.

The officers found Mary Jo Proctor dead along side the road. The coroner’s office said she died of blunt force trauma.

IMPD Officer William Young, a department spokesman, said in an email on Friday to News 8, that the investigation is active. “We have not taken anyone into custody; reference this case. Detectives are still gathering evidence about this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to dial 317-262-TIPS.”

IMPD provided no additional information on the accident.

Video with this story is from Wednesday’s report on News 8.