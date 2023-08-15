Woman dies, 2 children hurt when SUV hits tree in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 41-year-old woman died in an SUV crash Monday afternoon in rural Grant County, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

Maria Evans, of the rural, unincorporated Grant County community of Sims, died in the single-vehicle crash. Sims is on the border of Grant and Howard counties, about 10 miles west of Marion.

Two children also received injuries not believed to be life-threatening in the crash, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The children, who were not publicly identified, were taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

The Grant County Central Dispatch Center received calls about the crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday on West County Road 300 South just west of County Road 400 West. That’s about 4 miles west of the Marion Municipal Airport.

Deputies found a 2013 Dodge SUV had struck a tree, Chief Deputy Jay D. Kay told News 8 by email.

The crash site is about an 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s fatality accident team at 765-662-9836.