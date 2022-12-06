Local

Woman dies 2 weeks after being hit by car on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died on Monday, nearly two weeks after being hit by a car on the northside of Indianapolis, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Elizaveta Aroutiounova, 88, was hit by a car on Nov. 22 while she was walking near the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road.

Just after 5 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the intersection on a report of person struck.

Upon arrival, officers found Aroutiounova had been struck by a vehicle.