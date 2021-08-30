Local

Woman dies, 6 hurt in 7-vehicle crash on State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and six people were hurt Monday afternoon in a seven-vehicle crash on State Road 67, also known as Kentucky Avenue, on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

One of the people injured was in critical condition, and two children received minor injuries, said an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman.

Images from the scene showed a semitractor-trailer, an ambulance, two cars, and three pickup trucks.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls just after 2 p.m. Monday about the crash in the 7100 block of Kentucky Avenue, said William Young, a public-information officer. Officers tried to quickly provide medical treatment for people who’d been hurt.

Decatur Township Fire Department and Indianapolis medics took the people hurt to area hospitals. Billie Auberry, Decatur Township Fire’s risk mitigation and public-information officer, said in a news release that one person was in serious condition and five others were stable when they were taken to hospitals.

Auberry also noted, “Multiple good Samaritans stopped to help get people out of a vehicle,” and that the semitractor-trailer caught fire.

Assistance from Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department was sought about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the emergency dispatch systems.

State Road 67 was closed between Ameriplex Parkway and Hendricks County Road 800 South. Motorists were asked to use I-70 or State Road 37 as alternative routes.

Indiana Department of Transportation estimated the state highway would be closed through about 8 p.m. Monday.

IMPD was trying to reconstruct the crash and speak to witnesses, the public-information officer said.

Indiana State Police took the semitractor-trailer driver from the scene for a toxicology test, a standard procedure, Young said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call IMPD’s traffic division at 317-327-6549.