Woman dies after being shot at bar, involved in crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street.

Most bar patrons were gone when officers arrived, but they found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

A few minutes later, someone called 911 to say they were taking a woman who was shot at the pub to the hospital.

Not long after the 911 call, dispatchers got a call about a crash on I-65 near Crown Hill Cemetery, according to to Kerry Buckner, IMPD nightwatch commander.

“Our dispatch received a call of an inverted vehicle or rollover crash on I-65 and the person who called said they were the ones taking the person shot to the hospital,” Buckner said.

There were two men and two women inside the car at the time of the crash. A man and woman were thrown from the car and two people, including a man and the woman who was shot, were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Police did not say what condition the other three people were in or identify the woman who died.