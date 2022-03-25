Local

Woman dies after driving at high speed, crashing into 2 vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Indianapolis’ near-northwest side, police said Thursday night.

Investigators believe the woman, who was not publicly identified, was southbound at a high speed shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, which is two lanes in each direction. It runs next to Crown Hill Cemetery and homes sitting between the I-65 interchange and West 38th Street.

Driving an Infiniti, she tried to squeeze between two other vehicles, struck both, went off the road and hit a brick wall.

The woman was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where she later died from her “significant injuries,” says a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once next of kin is notified,” the release said.

The release did not say what types of vehicles the woman’s Infiniti hit. Signs show the speed limit is 40 mph in that area.