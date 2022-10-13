Local

Woman dies after found pinned under pickup in rollover crash on I-65 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police says it is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover crash that had a woman pinned underneath a truck Thursday morning.

Dispatchers were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 65 at County Line Road about a serious crash that happened. Police arrived and saw a pickup truck on its side and woman pinned under the truck.

She died at the scene. The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

The male passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations determined that the driver of the pickup truck ran off the roadway into a grass ditch, then back onto the roadway. The truck then slid sideways and began to rollover several times. There was no indication of what caused the driver to leave the roadway, according to a news release.

Police did not provide details on whether the woman was inside or outside the truck as the crash was happening.