Woman dies after hit by car while riding bicycle in McCordsville

A McCordsville, Indiana, police car sits outside the McCordsville Town Hall in October 2013. (Photo Provided/McCordsville Police Department/Facebook)

McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle in McCordsville.

Haylee Scott, of McCordsville, was hit by a white sedan just after 9 p.m. while riding along County Road 800 North, just west of Mount Comfort Road.

McCordsville police say both Scott and the car that hit her were traveling eastbound at the time of the crash.

Scott was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where she died, according to police.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and consented to a chemical test, which is standard police procedure after a fatal accident.

Police did not say what led to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.