Woman dies at hospital after Tuesday night shooting

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis on Oct. 3, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital on Ronald Reagan Parkway, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

She was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Homicide detectives began an investigation and located a crime scene at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of W. 10th Street, just west of Lynhurst Drive.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the woman’s cause of death. The coroner will release the woman’s name after family members have been notified.

Police were still investigating and did not share any suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at Christoper.Winter@indy.gov or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

IMPD was also investigating a separate shooting that left one person injured early Wednesday.

Police say the victim arrived at Franciscan Health Mooresville on Hadley Road at around 3 a.m., but evidence suggests the shooting happened on San Diego Lane. That’s a mobile home community off Kentucky Avenue, near I-465.