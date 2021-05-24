Local

Woman dies in accidental fire at house on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman died Monday morning in an accidental fire on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Crews were called about 8 a.m. Monday to a home in the 3600 block of Five Points Road. That’s between Southeastern Avenue and East Hanna Avenue, just southeast of the I-465 interchange for I-74.

Investigators said Monday afternoon that an unattended space heater on the back porch caught nearby combustibles on fire. Firefighters had earlier said they had trouble locating the woman due to heavy clutter in the home.

IFD said the home had no working smoke alarms.

A cat also died in the fire.

A firefighter also suffered a slight injury and was treated at the scene.