Woman dies in crash of SUV, car on State Road 9 near Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old woman died Monday afternoon in a crash on State Road 9 northeast of Marion, Indiana State Police said in a news release Monday night.

Beth Kelley, of Andrews, died in the crash. Andrews is a Huntington County town of 1,100 that’s about 15 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Police believe Anthony Scott, 37, of Marion, was southbound on State Road 9 in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax subcompact sport-utility vehicle when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the northbound 2011 Ford Fiesta subcompact car driven by Kelley.

Scott suffered internal injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The crash happened just before 2:10 p.m. Monday near the State Road 9 intersection with Wagner Road. That’s about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

State police said Monday night that they have not yet completed their investigation of the crash.