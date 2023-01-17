Local

Woman dies in crash on Knollton Road on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road.

Officers found a single-car crash off the roadway.

Preliminary information is that car was travelling southbound on Knollton Road when it went off the road and flipped over, police said. The woman was ejected from the car, which was going at a high rate of speed, investigators believe.

She was died in the crash, police said. Fatal-accident investigators responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available Monday night.