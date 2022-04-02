Local

Woman dies in Indianapolis rollover crash on way to hospital

Illuminated red and blue police lights atop a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who was shot in Indianapolis died after the vehicle she was in rolled over into a ditch.

Police say officers originally responded to a report of a person shot at a bar on the city’s northwest side early Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they did not locate a victim, but received information that the victim was headed to a hospital.

Police say the vehicle she was in crashed along Interstate 65. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but died there.

Investigators have not determined what led to the crash.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Officials seize over $700,000 of cocaine at US-Mexico border

News /

Body of Marine killed in NATO crash in Norway returned to US

News /

On The Rocks: Elijah Craig Old Fashioned at Murphy’s Pubhouse

All Indiana Bets /

Florida zoo celebrates the birth of a critically endangered lemur

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.