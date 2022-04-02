Local

Woman dies in Indianapolis rollover crash on way to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who was shot in Indianapolis died after the vehicle she was in rolled over into a ditch.

Police say officers originally responded to a report of a person shot at a bar on the city’s northwest side early Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they did not locate a victim, but received information that the victim was headed to a hospital.

Police say the vehicle she was in crashed along Interstate 65. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but died there.

Investigators have not determined what led to the crash.