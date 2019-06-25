Woman dies in multivehicle crash on near southwest side

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police on June, 24, 2019, were investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Raymond and Harding streets. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A woman died Monday night in a multivehicle crash on the city's near southwest side. Two cars and two pickups were involved in the crash after one of the vehicles ran a red light.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of South Harding and West Raymond streets around 6 p.m. Monday on a report of a crash.

A white car and a gray car were heading westbound on Raymond, and a white pickup was traveling southbound on Harding Street. One of the vehicles ran a red light, causing the pickup to hit the gray car, sending it into stopped northbound traffic on Harding. That car hit a black pickup.

A woman in her 20s who was a passenger in the gray car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Robert Troutt.

All the parties involved were sent to get blood draws, part of all fatal crash investigations, Troutt said.

Other people who suffered injuries in the crash were sent to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Troutt said. He did not specify how many other people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

On Monday night, the crash remained under investigation.