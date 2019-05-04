Local News

Woman dies on I-65 after being struck by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on I-65 early Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said. 

Emergency crews were called to southbound I-65 near Southport Road just after midnight where a woman was struck by a vehicle. 

When crews arrived they found the adult woman in a grassy area along the side of I-65. 

Police said despite life-saving efforts the woman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck her was not injured. 

Investigators said the woman was walking or possibly running in the left lane of I-65 at the time of the crash. Authorities said an abandoned vehicle was also found nearby.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is working to identify the woman.

