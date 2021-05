Local

Woman ejected, critically injured in near west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in the hospital following a crash on the city’s near west side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue for a crash with injury.

Police said the crash involved a car and a SUV, during which a woman was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.