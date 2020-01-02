Woman ejected, killed in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Hendricks County crash.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal, single-vehicle crash happened in the 5200 block of County Road 1000 East on Dec. 30.

Deputies said an SUV, driven by 56-year-old Joella Johnson, was traveling down the road when it left the roadway, struck a tree and a mailbox before it ended up in a field.

During the crash, the vehicle did roll and Johnson was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries involved in the crash.