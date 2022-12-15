Local

Woman finds her guardian angel to say thank you for saving her life

LATEST: A Community Health Network spokeswoman told News 8 by email at 3:50 p.m. Friday, “The search is over. Today, the Good Samaritan returned to Community Heart and Vascular Hospital. We have video of her reunion with Barbara, including the kind words she spoke to the patient when they met. We’re so happy to share this with you and hope you’ll share it with your viewers. What an amazing Christmas gift!”

Previous story follows.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Wednesday’s Health Spotlight, our partners at Community Health Network have a patient who needs your help to find the woman who she considers her guardian angel.

The patient “Barbara” was dropped off by her husband at the front door of Community Heart and Vascular Hospital and when he went to park the car she collapsed from a cardiac event moments after stepping inside.

Within seconds, caregivers rushed to help her and so did a woman who says she was a retired nurse. That woman started CPR on her until nurses arrived.

“Barbara” wants to find the person who helped save her life. She thanks Community caregivers for saving her life, but also wants to thank the woman who helped while just passing by.

“Barbara’s” husband wants to also thank the good Samaritan for caring enough to stop and help.

If anyone knows who the good Samaritan is please contact the director of corporate communications, Kris Kirschner with Community Health Network. Kirschner can be contact by email at KKirschner@ecommunity.com.

You can also call Community Heart and Vascular Hospital at 317-621-8000.