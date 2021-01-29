Woman found dead after apartment fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Thursday night inside an apartment building that caught fire in Bloomington, according to authorities.

Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo said BPD officers and the Bloomington Fire Department were called to the 500 block of South Basswood Drive Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a fire at an apartment building. That’s on the city’s west side in the area of West 3rd Street and West Bloomfield Road.

Authorities located a woman who was found dead inside one of the apartments.

The identity of the woman and the cause of her death have not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No other injuries have been reported.