Woman found dead inside church cared for homeless community, friends say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People gathered Friday night to mourn a woman found stabbed and strangled inside a Fountain Square church.

The vigil took place outside St. Patrick Catholic Church, where Julie Morey was found dead Sunday morning.

The pastor of the church says Morey was homeless and was not a member of the church.

Friends of Morey said they remember her as a lively person who tried to take care of other members of the homeless community.

The coroner earlier this week determined someone strangled and stabbed Morey before leaving her body on a couch inside the religious education building at the church.

It’s unclear what Morey was doing at the church, or if she was actually killed there.