Local

Woman hoping to find her guardian angel to say thank you for saving her life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Wednesday’s Health Spotlight, our partners at Community Health Network have a patient who needs your help to find the woman who she considers her guardian angel.

The patient “Barbara” was dropped off by her husband at the front door of Community Heart and Vascular Hospital and when he went to park the car she collapsed from a cardiac event moments after stepping inside.

Within seconds, caregivers rushed to help her and so did a woman who says she was a retired nurse. That woman started CPR on her until nurses arrived.

“Barbara” wants to find the person who helped save her life. She thanks Community caregivers for saving her life, but also wants to thank the woman who helped while just passing by.

“Barbara’s” husband wants to also thank the good Samaritan for caring enough to stop and help.

If anyone knows who the good Samaritan is please contact the director of corporate communications, Kris Kirschner with Community Health Network. Kirschner can be contact by email at KKirschner@ecommunity.com.

You can also call Community Heart and Vascular Hospital at 317-621-8000.