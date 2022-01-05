Local

Woman in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle in Lawrence crash

A woman was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Lawrence on Jan. 5, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann from Twitter)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Lawrence Police Department says the single-vehicle crash occurred on East 63rd Street between Lee Road and Sunnyside Road.

News 8 photographer Kevin Ratermann was at the scene and tweeted that it appeared the vehicle rolled off the road.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The area is expected to be closed until around 8:15 a.m.