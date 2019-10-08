Woman injured in east side apartment fire, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire on the city’s east side.

Crews responded to the apartment complex in the 11000 block of East 9th Street early Tuesday morning.

A woman and her daughter were in the apartment when the fire broke out. The daughter was able to get outside on a ledge and was rescued by firefighters.

The mother was not able to get out and had to be rescued by crews. CPR was performed on her, a pulse was regained and she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A neighborhood apartment did begin to fill with smoke. Crews were able to get into that apartment where a child was sleeping on the couch. The responding officer grabbed the child and ran out of the apartment.

Two other people in that apartment as well.

Crews also said two police officers were being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire was contained to one apartment.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this point.