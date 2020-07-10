Woman in critical condition after crash in Johnson County crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was injured in crash Friday morning in Johnson County Friday morning.

Shirley Hittle, 77, of Franklin was in critical condition Friday afternoon at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was airlifted to the hospital from the crash.

According to the department, deputies responded to the area of Division Road between County Road 100 West and Centerline Road for a personal injury crash. That’s west of Franklin.

After getting to the scene, deputies found Hittle with severe injuries inside her car.

A preliminary crash investigation indicates that while eastbound on Division Road the vehicle swerved a number of times prior to leaving the road for an unknown reason. After exiting the road, the vehicle struck a utility pole and came to a stop in a nearby field.

No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.