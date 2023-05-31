Woman killed, 3 others injured in Bartholomew County crash

PETERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — 20-year-old Katelyn Tullis, from Madison, Indiana, was killed in a two-car collision in Bartholomew County Wednesday morning, police say.

Around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash near County Roads South 525 East and East 100 South. That intersection is outside of Petersville, near Columbus.

Police believe that Tullis, and 19-year-old Ayden Pittman, from North Vernon, were in a Ford passenger car driving north on CR 525 E when the driver, Pittman, failed to give right-of-way and hit an SUV traveling west on CR 100 S.

Pittman received major injuries to his back and abdominal region and was flown to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Tullis was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two people in the SUV, Heather Baker, 52, and Sydney Dietrich, both from Columbus, were injured and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Officers have not shared the conditions of Pittman, Baker, or Dietrich as of Wednesday evening.