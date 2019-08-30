Woman killed in Bartholomew Co crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A woman in Bartholomew County is dead following a Thursday afternoon crash.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to the multi-vehicle crash at U.S. 31 and Eisenhower Drive just before 5 p.m.

Officials said the driver of a 2014 Honda Civic hit another car that was stopped at a red light. The driver of the Civic, 74-year-old Dorothy Wagner, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cause of death was massive blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.