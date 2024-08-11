Woman killed in east side residence fire; family of four, dog displaced

Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a fatal double residence fire in the 4500 block of East 19th Street on August 11, 2024. A family of four and their dog were also displaced from the home. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 66-year-old woman died and a family of four was displaced when a fire broke out in a double residence building on the east side Sunday morning.

Passersby reported the blaze around 4:10 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a man and woman were walking past the home in the 4500 block of East 19th Street when they noticed a fire in the window. That’s in a residential area near North Drexel Avenue just south of East 21st Street.

After seeing the flames, the pair quickly called 911, then ran to help anyone inside by pounding on the doors and windows.

IFD says the woman sustained a hand injury after a window broke and cut her hand when she hit it.

Crews arrived at the scene and secured the fire in around 10 minutes. Firefighters also found the woman inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family of four and their dog were displaced from the unburned side of the home due to smoke damage and utilities being shut off. Red Cross was notified to assist the family, investigators say.

IFD adds that this is the fourth fire fatality in Indianapolis this year. It was unclear what caused the fire.