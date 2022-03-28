Local

Woman killed in fire at Kokomo apartment complex

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was killed in a fire at a Kokomo apartment Monday morning.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office says it was called to an active fire in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive around 3:20 a.m. That is the address for the Summerset Apartments.

Kokomo Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 2:46 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The woman who died was identified as 69-year-old Glenda Newton, who was a resident of the complex.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Howard County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Kokomo Fire Department at 765-457-2636.