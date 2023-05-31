Woman killed in Fountain County crash

KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — At 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police and Fountain County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash on US-41 at the State Road 234 intersection involving a passenger vehicle and semi-tractor trailer.

The crash killed a 72-year-old Covington, Indiana woman.

Investigators believe that a 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on State Road 234 approaching the intersection of US-41, where a 2022 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a trailer was traveling northbound. The Peterbilt was driven by Randall Wallis of Elkins, Arkansas. Anita Field, the driver of the Honda, failed to stop at the intersection and yield the right-of-way, striking the northbound Peterbilt.

The crash caused the semi-tractor and trailer to overturn, blocking both lanes of US-41. Wallis was not injured in the accident. The roadway was closed 9 hours for investigation and cleanup.

Mrs. Field was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fountain County Coroner, and notification to family has been made.