Woman killed in Hancock County crash on I-70

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A woman was killed in a late Wednesday evening crash in Hancock County, according to the Hancock County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:55 p.m., deputies were called to I-70 EB near County Road 600 West for a two-vehicle crash.

After getting to the scene, deputies learned that a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 46-year-old Melissa Welch, was headed east when the minivan rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer, which had its emergency flashers activated.

Welch was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Deputies said that at the time of the fatal crash, traffic was being diverted off of I-70 at County Road 600 West because of an earlier crash involving three tractor-trailers.