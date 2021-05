Local

Woman killed in house fire on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is dead following a fire on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 3600 block of Five Points Road just after 8 a.m.

Firefighters said they had trouble locating the victim due to heavy clutter in the residence.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released.