Woman killed in Jackson County motorcycle crash
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP (WISH) — A Vallonia woman died after losing control of her motorcycle while attempting to pass a dump truck in Jackson County, police say.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with serious injury at 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday near CR 200 East and CR 300 South, just east of State Road 39.
First responders attempted to resuscitate 66-year-old Kim Kaufman but their efforts were unsuccessful. Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
Crash investigators say Kaufman was traveling west on CR 300 South on a silver 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she passed a passenger car and attempted to pass a dump truck.
According to a release, while attempting to pass the dump truck, Kaufman lost control, left the road, hit a mailbox, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
An autopsy and toxicology testing were scheduled for Friday.