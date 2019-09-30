Woman killed in southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side Sunday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3400 block of Van Buren Street around 11:30 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds was located.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.