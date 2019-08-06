Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a Monday evening crash in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Grassy Branch Road and Mere Boulevard at approximately 7:45 for a report of a serious crash.

After arriving on the scene, a 2006 Buick sedan, which was in several pieces, was found in the area.

The driver of the car, Debra Clark, had to be extricated from the sedan. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

While the fatal crash is still under investigation, early findings indicate Clark’s vehicle was headed south on Grassy Branch Road when she lost control hit a tree head-on.