Woman killed, infant ejected from vehicle in crash on east side

Police respond to the scene of the fatal crash on May 2, 2021. (WISH photo)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed and a baby was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Around 10:17 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of North Franklin Road and Roy Road.

IMPD say two cars were involved in the crash, which left one woman dead. A two-week-old infant was ejected from a vehicle and expected to survive. A 12-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is also expected to survive.

No other information about the crash was provided.

